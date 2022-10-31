Warrington Wolves set for brilliant initiative for football World Cup

WARRINGTON Wolves are set to host a Fan Zone for the football World Cup in November.

The Cheshire club is opening its doors for official watch parties in their 40/Twenty and Platinum Lounges when England begin their campaign in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate’s side face Iran, USA and Wales in the group stages and you can watch the games with your friends or family in Warrington’s fan zones via big screens.

It’s a brilliant concept from the Wolves with entry just £10 which includes a bottle of beer or soft drink and a burger.

In recent years, Warrington have become one of the most commercially-savvy club in Super League with leading moves in Non-Fungible Tokens as well as social media with the infamous ‘Whizzy Rascal’ getting over a million views.