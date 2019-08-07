Leigh sign former halfback to aid promotion push

Leigh have done their first business of transfer deadline week after they secured the return of halfback Ben Reynolds on a permanent deal.

TotalRL understands the Centurions have completed a deal for the 25-year-old, who only left the club to join Wakefield ahead of the current campaign.

Reynolds made over 75 appearances for the Leythers during a four-year stay and featured 22 times during their solitary Super League season in 2017.

He returned to the top flight this year but managed just six appearances for Trinity and spent time on loan at Featherstone during the campaign.

It’s understood that Reynolds almost joined Halifax last week in a deal that would have seen Adam Tangata go the other way, but the deal was pulled at the eleventh hour after the halfback had second thoughts.

Now he is on the move, but back to a place he knows well as the Centurions continue to strengthen their squad after of the end of season play-offs.

Leigh have all but secured their place in the top five and owner Derek Beaumont has started to invest in the squad ahead of the business end. Mitch Clark, Jordan Thompson, Ryan Brierley, Cory Paterson, Junior Sa’u and Adam Higson are among the mid-season recruits at LSV so far this season.

It’s thought Leigh might not be done just yet, with all clubs having until Friday evening to make any final additions to their squad.