Hull confirm addition of Tevita Satae with immediate effect

Hull FC have confirmed the signing of New Zealand Warriors forward Tevita Satae, who will join the club with immediate effect subject to international clearance.

Satae has joined the club on a deal that will see him remain at the Black & Whites until at least the end of the 2021 campaign, with an option to extend the deal further. He becomes the latest NRL recruit to join up with the Airlie Birds ahead of next season, with fellow Tongans Mahe Fonua and Manu Ma’u also on their way to the club next season, as well as Super League recruits Josh Jones and Adam Swift.

“I’m pretty stoked to be joining the club,” he said. “I’m joining at the time where the club is going really well and I’m delighted to be joining a great group of blokes.

“After speaking to the club and the coach, it is clear I share their ambition. I’m here to win trophies, that is ultimately my aim. I know they have a few trophies under their belt in recent years and I want to be a part of a side that is getting to finals.

“This is a real chance to challenge myself. I don’t feel I have been given that opportunity yet so I’m determined to push on to the next level with Hull FC – I’m here to put my best foot forward and give everything for this great club.”

Hull FC coach Lee Radford said: “I watch a lot of New South Wales Cup matches, and he was a player who caught my eye when he was featuring heavily for the New Zealand Warriors side.

“I was really impressed with his performances and after we did a little bit of background research on him, he seemed to fit the bill as to what we’ve been looking for. He’s your typical Polynesian front-rower. He has a real petrol engine and his metres are phenomenal, he carries the football with real strength. We’re hoping he can bring that to us on a weekly basis.

“He will add some size and aggression to our pack and it is a timely boost to get him over for the rest of the season as we push for a play-off spot. I’m really pleased with how we’re shaping up for 2020. Our recruitment has been good so far and we have managed to secure the targets we set out to get despite plenty of competition, which is a credit to the club.”