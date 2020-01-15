Leroy Cudjoe ‘pain-free’ on road to recovery from knee injury

Simon Woolford has provided the most positive update on Leroy Cudjoe yet after revealing the centre is pain-free.

Cudjoe has endured a gruelling knee injury that has kept him out of action for the best part of two years. Two separate knee injuries, including one major surgery, has restricted him to just one appearance in just under 18 months.

An attempted comeback last year was put on hold after just one appearance but, having undergone further treatment, has seen his condition vastly improve.

It has left Woolford hopeful that Cudjoe could make a return to action as soon as next month.

“Leroy is going really, really good.

“He’s pain-free and he hasn’t been pain-free for two years. He’s well on track to come back mid to late February.”

News is less promising in relation to Akuila Uate. There is no current return date set for the former Dally M winger, with a long-standing ankle injury continuing to cause problems.

The 32-year-old hasn’t played since surgery last May and Woolford said: “Aku is a week to week thing. His ankle has improved in the last few weeks which is positive, but he’s got to get through a few more progressions yet before we even look at running him.”

Kenny Edwards, James Gavet and Lee Gaskell were all pulled from the club’s opening pre-season game against Halifax as a precaution but could all feature against Wakefield, while Paul Clough is also in contention.

“With Kenny and James, the change in conditions, they’re just pulling up a bit sore, there are a few minor issues with muscles so we pulled them, there’s no point putting players at risk so early.

“We pulled Gasky, he’s got some hammy soreness from the wet ground, he slipped on the slippy ground a week ago and twinged his hammy, he trained through captain’s run but he could just feel it so we pulled him. I would have liked to see Aidan and Gasky play with each other but we’ll see that against Wakefield.”