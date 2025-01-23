Liam Farrell signs new two-year deal with Wigan Warriors

WIGAN WARRIORS have announced that captain Liam Farrell has signed a new two-year deal with the club that will see him remain with the Warriors until the end of the 2027 Super League season.

Aside from six games on loan at Widnes at the beginning of his journey, the former St. Pats junior has played all of his professional rugby league for Wigan, a total of 380 games in all competitions, scoring 143 tries.

The 34 year-old has an impressive CV of honours including two World Club Challenges, five League Leaders’ Shield, six Grand Finals and four Challenge Cups. He was also the Harry Sunderland winner in 2016 and has six Dream Team appearances between 2015 and 2023.

Liam Farrell said: “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to play at this great Club for two more years.

“I feel more privileged now than I did when I was making my debut as a 19-year old because of the success I have had throughout my career and hopefully this will continue.”

Head Coach Matt Peet added: “Liam Farrell’s contract extension is fantastic news for Wigan Warriors. He carries all the qualities a team needs from a captain — loyalty, hard work, and leadership.

“Liam’s commitment is a huge boost for us all at Wigan Warriors, and I’m excited to see him drive us forward in the years to come.”