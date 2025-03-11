Liam Hood on his plans beyond end of season and Wakefield Trinity’s transformation

WAKEFIELD TRINITY hooker Liam Hood is in his fourth season at the club, having made his debut as recently as 2022.

And three years later, with Trinity having suffered relegation and then returning to Super League, he admits to being hugely impressed by the way the club has been transformed in that time under the leadership of its current owner Matthew Ellis.

“I’ve said to a few of the players who have come in recently that it feels like a totally different club,” said Hood.

“When I first came to the club, I thought that what (former Chairman) Michael Carter did was great. I think he definitely saved the club on numerous occasions, although by the time he left he had probably taken the club as far as he could.

“But now Matt has come in with his family and he has elevated this club to new heights.

“I’m lucky enough to be still here and to see how much it’s grown and how much it’s still growing with the plans they have for the club.

“It’s a really exciting time.”

Hood, who made his Super League debut with Leeds in 2012, celebrated his 33rd birthday in January and is now in the final year of his contract, while being aware that Trinity have signed NRL hooker Tyson Smoothy on a three-year contract from next season.

“I’m getting a bit older and I would look at it differently if I were younger. I recognise that the club just wants to get better and it looks like he is going to be a quality signing for Wakefield. It’s great for the club to be in a position to sign players of that quality.”

But that doesn’t mean that Hood is ready to quit the game and he is confident his career still has several years in it.

He demonstrated his ability when scoring Wakefield’s second try in their 30-16 victory at Warrington on Sunday.

“We are lucky enough to be well looked after these days,” he said.

“Wakefield have a fantastic recovery room and as you start to get older that becomes more important, whereas when you’re young it doesn’t matter so much.

“I feel that I’ve got a couple of good years still in me. But I’m aware that there are some good nines at this club who are chomping at the bit to get the shirt.

“If I could earn a new contract that would be great. I’m up at the end of this year so I’m looking to have a big season and if it is my last one I just want to really enjoy it.”