20 Questions: Getting to know Leigh Leopards’ David Armstrong

Get to know Leigh Leopards’ new Australian fullback, David Armstrong, as he answers our 20 questions…

1 How have you found life in Leigh so far?

It’s definitely colder than I am used to. I’m actually living in Manchester at the moment and travelling to Leigh and back for training and such like, so I’m not sure if there are any sights I need to see in Leigh or not.

2 What do you think you will miss most about life in Australia?

Definitely my family, the hot weather and the beach. I’ve been up to Blackpool since I’ve arrived and checked the beach out there, but it’s nothing like being back at home.

3 You have quite an impressive strike rate of 23 tries in 28 games in the NSW Cup and five in five in the NRL, so who’s going to get more this year, you or Josh Charnley?

Probably Joshy, I’ll set him up for a few though hopefully. He’s nearly got the Super League record for tries so he’ll be aiming to get that one out of the way. There probably will be a bit of competition between us there at some point so I might have to hog the ball a bit and go for the try myself sometimes to try and beat him.

4 Do you have any game-day superstitions?

None, I’m just chilled. I rock up, listen to some music, get ready slowly and then get locked in for action.

5 What is the go to song/artist on your music playlist?

It’s Chris Brown, Little Baby and a bit of Drake on game day, they relax me and get me ready for the game. Away from game day it’s generally the same people, but I don’t mind a bit of country music as well so I will generally switch between a bit of Luke Combs and Alan Jackson for that.

6 What annoys you more than anything?

When people walk really slowly in front of you at shopping centres, or anywhere really. Why do they do it?

7 Do you have any hidden talents?

Not really. I wouldn’t say it’s a talent but I do like to do a bit of photography and videography. I do muck around a bit with a camera but that’s about it.

8 If you weren’t a rugby league player what would you be doing?

I don’t know really, but back home in Newcastle I was doing a bit of support work with people with disabilities, so maybe something like that. Just helping people out and helping them have a better life. When I had a day off when I was with the Knights I liked to get out and do a bit of that work. I just thought it was a really important way to keep myself grounded and put things into perspective about how lucky I am sometimes.

9 What is top of your bucket list?

Travelling around Europe and seeing more of the world. I’m not sure where I want to go first but there are a lot of places I’d like to see. I’d maybe like to see Greece first, there’s a lot there and there’s sun and nice beaches.

10 Where is the most interesting place you have visited on holiday?

Fiji was a pretty eye-opening place – just seeing the place and how they live over there. It’s a nice little spot, and a relaxing place to get away to and chill out.

11 If you could have a night out with any celebrity, alive or dead, who would it be?

Probably Chris Brown, he’s my favourite singer and I reckon it would be a good time if we went out together.

12 Who was your rugby league icon growing up?

I had a few but Greg Inglis (pictured) is probably at the top. I loved him as a player. He was a big game player and killed it in the Origin arena, so when I was growing up he was the man.

13 Who has been the toughest opponent you have faced?

I reckon I’d have to say Addin Fonua-Blake at the Warriors. He is a pretty aggressive player and a big body so he was tough.

14 Which superpower would you most like to have?

Something to do with money, what superpower could make me rich? If I could do that I could just go and do what I wanted, without thinking about money.

15 Is there a star from another sport you admire?

I’d maybe have to say LeBron James in Basketball. He’s been doing it for a long time now and I think he’s 40 now and still one of the best players in that sport. That’s pretty admirable in itself.

16 Tell us an interesting fact about yourself?

I’m from the country back in Australia so I didn’t grow up in the city. I’m from a town called Mungindi that’s way out in the bush and there is probably only about 500 people in my town. There is nothing like KFC or McDonalds there so it’s definitely not typical rugby league country. Footie stops at under 12s there so it’s all pretty isolated. It’s just crazy that someone from there has ended up over in the UK playing Super League.

17 If you could attend any sporting event in the world which would it be?

The Super Bowl, that’d be pretty good to get to one day. They always do a pretty good show there now so it would be cool to see that and witness the event.

18 What would be your go-to meal?

I’ll eat anything really, but recently I have been enjoying Thai food. I have found a little spot in Manchester that does some pretty good chicken wings, so that’s my favourite at the minute.

19 What is the one thing you could not live without?

Easy – my phone. Especially now that I am over here as I ring my family up and stay in contact with them.

20 You’re probably going to be surrounded by it now, so do you suit leopard print?

I think all the boys look pretty good in their shirts and I’m sure it will grow on everyone. I think there was a bit of controversy at the start of the year over the jersey design, but I like it. It’s a good colour, good design so it’s all good.