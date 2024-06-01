Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet gives verdict on Adam Keighran red card and potential ban ahead of Challenge Cup Final showdown with Warrington Wolves

MATT PEET was frank in his assessment of Adam Keighran’s red card in Wigan Warriors’ 19-18 win over Warrington Wolves.

Keighran saw red with 11 minutes to go after hitting Warrington’s Arron Lindop around the head.

With a Challenge Cup Final around the corner, it seems almost certain that Keighran will sit out the Wembley event and Peet didn’t hold back in his opinion of the incident.

“I thought it was poor from him to be honest,” Peet said live on Sky Sports after the game.

“He’s done things like that before and I’ve spoken to him about that. He’s got to be disappointed in his actions there.

“I think there was some mitigation but I think he has got to be tidier than that. He has to put his hands up.

Peet was then asked if he thinks he will make the Challenge Cup Final, with the Wigan boss replying: “I’m not sure.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast