Liam Sutcliffe’s new Super League club announced following Hull FC exit

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have announcd the signing of Challenge Cup and Grand Final winning centre Liam Sutcliffe on a three-year deal.

The former Hull FC and Rhinos centre joins the Giants on a three-year deal, and will join up with his new teammates for pre-season training early November.

Sutcliffe made his Super League debut for Leeds Rhinos and has been a mainstay in the competition ever since, winning a Grand Final in 2017 and a Challenge Cup in 2020, before his move to Hull FC.

Sutcliffe has crossed for 74 tries in 232 appearances in Super League, while also kicking 179 goals. He commented on joining the Giants on a three-year deal: “Im really excited to have signed at Huddersfield, once I heard there was some interest, I knew it was a move I definitely wanted to explore, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.

“I’ve spoken to a few of the boys, and they speak really highly of Robbo (Huddersfield boss Luke Robinson) and how much they enjoy it, so I can’t wait to start training as soon as possible and get stuck into pre-season. I’m looking forward to learning more about his ideas and way of playing.

“Without a doubt, there’s some great players in the team with a lot of potential, so to be competing every week and aiming for a play-off spot would be a great step forward.”

Head coach Luke Robinson also discussed the addition of Sutcliffe to his 2025 side: “Liam is an excellent addition to our backline, he has a superb scoring record at Super League level and has played in the intense games such as Grand Finals and Challenge Cup finals, winning both, which shows the experience he possesses.

“He also has a quality kicking game which can be utilised if ever needed, and also is a prolific goal kicker, we’re looking forward to welcoming him into the group and will add tries to our team.”

