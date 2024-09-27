London Broncos star Josh Rourke finds new club

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have secured the signing of one of the breakout stars of this year’s Super League, Josh Rourke from London Broncos.

The talented 24-year old joins on an initial one year deal with a club option of extending the deal until the end of the 2026 season.

Having spent time in Salford’s Reserves and making a single Super League appearance for the Red Devils in 2022, Rourke moved to Whitehaven for the 2023 season playing in 28 games and going on to win five awards at the club’s presentation evening.

These incredible performances had clubs knocking at his door but Rourke initially chose to join Batley Bulldogs with the hope of another season of regular first team action would prepare him for life in Super League. However a move to the top flight came around quicker than expected with London Broncos activating his Super League release clause meaning he didn’t appear at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

A broken leg in the final friendly of pre-season delayed Rourke’s introduction to life in Super League but what an impact he made once he eventually took to the field. A try on debut at AMT Headingley against Leeds was just the beginning for the fullback. Rourke scored in each of his first four games eventually bagging 8 tries in 12 Super League games to end the 2024 season.

Upon joining Trinity, Rourke said: “I’m delighted to have signed for Wakefield for 2025. It’s a fantastic club with a brilliant fanbase, a lot of history and it’s a club that’s moving in the right direction.

“After speaking with Ste and Daryl, I can see the drive and ambition for where they want this club to be and it’s a project I’m excited to be involved in. Everyone I’ve spoken to with regards to Wakfield has only got positive things to say.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season, meeting the lads & hopefully having a big 2025 season.”

Trinity Head Coach, Daryl Powell said: “Josh has been outstanding since he recovered from a broken leg and was a big reason why London improved so much during the season. He will add depth and quality to our outside backs which increases our depth across a number of backline positions. I look forward to seeing how he can grow in the coming seasons.”

Recruitment Manager, Ste Mills said: “As a club we are made up to bring in an exciting talent in Josh. Someone who has had a different journey so far in his career, we feel he can flourish in our environment and make our squad very competitive for places. Very excited to see where this journey takes him.”

