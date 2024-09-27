Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont confirm three NRL signings as Super League club’s IMG score set to surpass 16 points in 2025

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has confirmed that the club has made three signings from the NRL for the 2025 Super League season – and that the club’s IMG score will surpass 16 points in 2025.

Having already announced Bailey Hodgson and David Armstrong for next season from the NRL, Beaumont has revealed that three more will be heading to the Leigh Sports Village.

Of course, the club are losing the likes of Ricky Leutele, Tom Amone, John Asiata and Kai O’Donnell.

Beaumont said: “It’s been an exceptional year, especially given it is only our second year as the rebranded Leigh Leopards and our second year back in Super League.

“Adrian, his staff and all the players have been immense, especially after the difficult start we had. Our women’s team have been outstanding, winning every league game and their grand final and are now two games away from Super League. Our reserves also had a successful inaugural year under head coach Stuart Littler.

“The atmosphere created by our fans and the way everyone has bought into coming down to the stadium early to embrace the fan zone and the performing bands has really created something special.

“Whilst now we have only notified our members of the departing players, save for the arrival of Bailey Hodgson and the signing of Davy Armstrong from the NRL, I can confirm that there are three other NRL players to be announced that are contracted to the club for 2025, along with other UK based players.”

Not only will more exciting signings be coming through the doors at Leigh, the club will also surpass 16 points in 2025.

“We have also committed to an increase in the staffing of our performance and medical team as part of our growth as a club.

“Next year we will have three full Super League years of data for our IMG grading and will surpass 16 points, meaning the club is firmly established as a Super League force.”

