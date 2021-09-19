Props returns as Giants continue to tweak squad

Huddersfield Giants will have props Sebastine Ikahihifo and Nathan Mason back on board next season, when fans will have the chance to watch every one of the club’s Super League matches for £125 (over 30s) and £65 (under 30s).

Another cut-price season-ticket offer (after this year’s) accompanied the news on the returning Giants frontrowers.

Kiwi powerhouse Ikahihifo, 30, has had two seasons on loan at Salford from Huddersfield, who originally signed the ex-New Zealand Warriors man from St George Illawarra Dragons in 2016.

And 28-year-old Mason, who came through the Giants’ Academy to top 30 first-team appearances before leaving for London Broncos in 2019, has been re-signed for 2022 after two seasons at Leigh, who were Huddersfield’s final opponents of the season on Sunday.

The Giants, who earlier this month confirmed the capture of Warrington’s international frontrower Chris Hill on a two-year deal, have also agreed a contract extension to 2024 with assistant coach and former player Luke Robinson.

And Academy hooker Kieran Rush, 19, has penned a one-year deal, while hooker or halfback James Cunningham has left along with fullback or winger Olly Ashall-Bott.

Meanwhile, Kiwi second rower Kenny Edwards will join Castleford on a season-long loan in 2022.

The Tigers revealed that they have signed Edwards on Sunday morning.

Giants coach Ian Watson, who coached Ikahihifo at Salford, said: “He was one of the best frontrowers in the competition a few years ago. We felt like we were getting him back to his best at Salford and he’s been close to his best this season.

On Mason, he explained: “He knows the club and he’s been here before. We’re proud of our young guys coming through, but Nathan’s gone about it differently – he’s gone away and learned and now returns a better player.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.