The Total Rugby League Show is back this week with a preview for this weekend’s crucial matches in the Super League.

On the show, Ben was joined by the Editor of TotalRL.com Matthew Shaw, by Rugby League World Editor Alex Davis, and by The Guardian’s Aaron Bower.

In addition, on this week’s show we’re also joined by The RFL’s competition manager for the community game, David Raybould, to discuss the finale to the season in the Southern Conference.

Enjoy!