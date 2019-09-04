Ah Van departs Widnes

Widnes Vikings have confirmed the departure of Patrick Ah Van.

The popular winger has played for free since returning midway through the season in order to help the club following their financial issues.

He is set to take a contract in rugby union, ending his time with the Vikings having scored 95 tries in 123 games.

Thanks to @WidnesRL for the opportunity to come back and play for a team I love. Amazing being back with the lads and fans. See you all in the south stand watching the lads kill 2020. — Patrick Ah Van (@Patty_AhVan) September 4, 2019

Phil Finney, Chief Executive of Widnes Vikings, said: “First and foremost, we would like to thank Patrick for his loyal service to Widnes Vikings both in 2019, and across the whole of his time at the club.

“Patrick is someone that carries huge experience and ability, and put his hand up to help the club during the season. There’s no doubt that he has been a massive help to Kieron and the first team squad throughout his return.

“Pat has been associated with Widnes Vikings for a number of years, and is a highly popular figure around the club, and that is testament to the man and the player that he is.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, we’d like to wish Patrick, and his family, all the best in their future endeavours.”