What the 2024 Super League Dream Team will look like according to sponsors Betfred

SUPER LEAGUE sponsors Betfred have revealed their odds for the Super League Dream Team of 2024.

In 2023, Jack Welsby, Josh Charnley, Jake Wardle, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Tom Johnstone, Bevan French, Lachlan Lam, Paul Vaughan, Edwin Ipape, Tom Amone, Kallum Watkins, Liam Farrell and John Asiata made the prestigious 13.

But, who have Betfred backed to make the 13 in 2024?

Fullback

Jack Welsby – St Helens – 7/4

Jai Field – Wigan Warriors – 7/2

Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos – 11/2

Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 9/1

Arthur Mourgue – Catalans Dragons – 11/1

Wingers

Tommy Makinson – St Helens – 3/1

Tom Johnstone – Catalans Dragons – 10/3

Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors – 4/1

Abbas Miski – Wigan Warriors – 4/1

Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos – 13/2

Centres

Harry Newman – Leeds Rhinos – 7/2

Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors – 7/2

Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors – 9/2

Mark Percival – St Helens – 11/2

Paul Momirovski – Leeds Rhinos – 7/1

Halfbacks

Bevan French – Wigan Warriors – 11/4

George Williams – Warrington Wolves – 7/2

Jonny Lomax – St Helens – 4/1

Brodie Croft – Leeds Rhinos – 6/1

Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors – 6/1

Props

Alex Walmsley – St Helens – 3/1

Luke Thompson – Wigan Warriors – 5/1

Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves – 7/1

Tyler Dupree – Wigan Warriors – 7/1

Matty Lees – St Helens – 8/1

Hooker

Daryl Clark – St Helens – 4/1

Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards – 5/1

Kruise Leeming – Wigan Warriors – 5/1

Andy Ackers – Leeds Rhinos – 11/2

Danny Walker – Warrington Wolves – 8/1

Back-rowers

Morgan Knowles – St Helens – 6/5

Liam Farrell – Wigan Warriors – 6/4

Sam Walters – Wigan Warriors – 5/1

Matty Nicholson – Warrington Wolves – 6/1

Joe Batchelor – St Helens – 9/1

John Asiata – Leigh Leopards – 9/1

Matt Whitley – St Helens – 9/1

