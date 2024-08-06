London Broncos forward Ethan Natoli to leave Super League club for new side

LONDON BRONCOS have confirmed that Ethan Natoli will join French Elite 1 side Baroudeurs de Pia XIII at the end of the 2024 season.

Natoli played a key role in the Broncos’ Championship winning season in 2023 and has so far featured in nine Super League games this season, scoring one try against Leeds Rhinos.

Pia play in the Elite One Championship in France and reached the play-off semi-finals last season.

