“Never been so ashamed in 25 years of Presidency” – Catalans Dragons owner Bernard Guasch slams loss to London Broncos

CATALANS DRAGONS owner Bernard Guasch has slammed the club’s 12-10 loss to London Broncos at the weekend.

The Dragons now sit in sixth place in the Super League table – and just four points ahead of the Leeds Rhinos who sit in seventh – which symbolises a massive drop off in form for the French side.

At one point, Steve McNamara’s men were sitting pretty at the top of the ladder, but seven defeats from 12 games has ensured a steady slide.

On Monday afternoon, Catalans President Bernard Guasch, admitted that he “had never been so ashamed in 25 years of presidency” to French publication L’Independant.

Guasch continued: “I will mature the decisions to be taken from Friday evening depending on the performance at Huddersfield, or at the end of August. And I am talking about the management, but also the players. I am very angry and I will not say more for the moment”.

The Dragons are in danger of missing out on a top six play-off spot, and they go up against Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

