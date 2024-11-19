London Broncos halfback Jack Campagnolo finds new club

LONDON BRONCOS halfback Jack Campagnolo has found a new club following a solitary season in Super League.

Campagnolo, who suffered with injury in the first few months of the 2024 campaign, impressed towards the back end of the year with the capital club, registering two tries in 15 appearances.

However, following London’s relegation from the top flight, the Italian international has returned to Australia to link up with the Townsville Blackhawks in the Queensland Cup.

The Blackhawks posted on Facebook: “The Tully local has arrived in Townsville after a year in London playing for the London Broncos 🐴 Jack debuted for Northern Pride in 2017, where he then went on to play for Wynnum Manly Seagulls and South Logan Magpies. Jack has also spent some time with South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2022 🐇 Jack was then selected to play for the Italian Team in the World Cup in 2022 as well 🇮🇹”

