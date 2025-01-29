Club chief reveals interest in St Helens star Morgan Knowles

DOLPHINS chief executive Terry Reader has confirmed the club’s interest in St Helens star Morgan Knowles.

Knowles recently enjoyed a Testimonial following his service to Saints and the game but is out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

Australian reporters from The League Scene previously claimed that the Saints loose-forward had signed a new deal to remain with his boyhood club for the rest of his career.

The League Scene’s post said: “We can reveal that the Dolphins’ pursuit of English forwards has gone cold.

“Our sources tell us St Helens lock Morgan Knowles has turned down an offer from former mentor Kristian Woolf to come down under to finish his career. Knowles will instead remain a one-club player!”

However, Dolphins CEO Terry Reader confirmed the club’s interest in Knowles, with head coach Woolf looking to reunite with one of his former stalwarts.

“Woolfy coached him and they won three premierships together at St Helens,” Reader told The Daily Telegraph.

“He wants to test himself in the NRL.

“There is interest to talk to him but that’s where it is at the moment.

“We are always interested in good players, especially if they want to play for us.

“We’ll have a chat and see what happens.”