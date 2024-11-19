Featherstone Rovers add yet another signing for 2025 Championship season

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have signed York Knights hooker Will Jubb on a one-year deal.

The 28 year old hooker makes the move to The Millennium Stadium from York, adding notable experience around the ruck to James Ford’s squad.

After originally coming through the ranks at Hull KR, Jubb made his Super League debut for the Robins in 2016 before making the move to the Knights on loan in 2017 and permanently in 2018.

The crafty number 9 has since established himself as one of the leading dummy halves in the Championship over the last eight seasons, amassing nearly 150 appearances in York colours.

After helping Mark Applegarth’s side to the Championship semi finals last season, Jubb will now link up with Rovers with a view of helping the club challenge in 2025.

Speaking to the club website about joining Rovers, Jubb said: “It’s really exciting for me to be joining Featherstone next year.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time at York, but I’m looking forward to a new challenge and linking up with Fordy again.

“Featherstone have always been a powerhouse in the Championship, and I’ve played in some big clashes with them over the years, it’ll be nice to play with them next year in front of their passionate and vocal fans.

“I can’t wait to start pre-season and earn the respect of the players, I’m certain that we can push to challenge in 2025 which is exciting.”

Featherstone Head Coach James Ford said: “I enjoyed coaching Will at York and I’m very confident he’ll have a similar impact at Featherstone. He will help us set and drive standards across all forms of our preparation that are needed to be successful.

“As a player he has outstanding service from dummy half and is one of the best defensive hookers in the competition. His challenge, which I know he’ll face head on is to become the best defensive hooker in the competition.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast