New Hull FC recruit Cade Cust speaks out on “a few doubters” following Salford Red Devils exit

CADE CUST wants to “prove people wrong” at Hull FC after confirmation of his two-year contract with the club.

The halfback joins Hull next season after Salford chose not to extend his stay beyond a single year.

Cust lost his place in the Wigan team after the Aussie’s move to England and then did likewise with Salford, only featuring twice since May.

“I feel like I have a few doubters, so getting a chance to prove people wrong is when I thrive and I look forward to setting a tone in pre-season and then into the games ahead,” said Cust.

“I really cannot wait for the two years ahead and playing a part in helping get the club back on track.”

The 26-year-old previously worked with Hull’s new head coach at Manly, when John Cartwright was an assistant.

“The opportunity to play under Carty was a no-brainer for me – when he gave me a call I jumped at it,” added Cust.

“Now I can’t wait to get started and meet everyone involved within the club.”

Cust can also play at hooker and Hull director of rugby Richie Myler highlighted that versatility in explaining the signing.

“Cade will offer us some really impressive depth across some of our key positions in the spine,” said Myler.

“He’s at a perfect age where he’s got some good experience under his belt in some excellent setups on both sides of the world, but still got prime years ahead of him which we hope to get out of him here in West Hull.

“Utility players are invaluable in modern Rugby League, and alongside his enthusiasm and determination, we’re excited to see what Cade can add to us on the field in 2025.”

