London Broncos halfback Oli Leyland completes Super League move

WARRINGTON WOLVES have completed the signing of London Broncos halfback Oli Leyland on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old half-back is a product of London’s Academy and was one of the key figures in their 2023 promotion campaign and plucky 2024 Super League season.

The Kent-born playmaker contributed 16 try assists this year in the Broncos’ challenging season and is a handy goalkicker too with 40 goals.

Leyland will join up with his new teammates when pre-season training begins in November.

Speaking on the move to Warrington,Leyland said: “It’s massive for me and it means a lot to be joining Warrington.

“Playing with and learning off the likes of George Williams, and with Sam Burgess as coach as well, will really bring my game on and help push the team forward.

“I love what they’ve built already under Sam and I can’t wait now to rip in and be a part of it.”

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Sam Burgess added: “Oli is a great young player who we were keen to bring to Warrington.

“He’s been in consistent form all year for London, setting up tries and causing problems for the opposition. I’m excited to see him develop with us next year.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast