Leeds Rhinos release forward as he looks at “new options” for 2025

LEEDS RHINOS have confirmed that forward Leon Ruan, 21, has been released by mutual agreement to enable him to look at new options for next season.

Ruan joined Hull FC on loan in August and made his last of eleven appearances for the Rhinos at Catalans in May. He originally joined the Rhinos from Doncaster at the start of the 2023 season on a three year contract having trained with the club the previous season when his form with Doncaster earned him a nomination for League One Young Player of the Year award.

He made a try scoring debut for the Rhinos at Wakefield, the club were he started out as an academy player and also spent time on loan at Bradford Bulls during his spell at AMT Headingley.

Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease said, “I would like to thank Leon for all his efforts whilst at the Rhinos. We have come to an agreement so Leon can explore his options for next season and beyond and we wish him all the best.”

