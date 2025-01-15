Ex-Hull FC pair involved in ‘biting’ allegation in Featherstone Rovers-Goole Vikings clash

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS ran out 46-6 winners over Goole Vikings last night in the latter’s first-ever professional game.

League Express were present as the Vikings made history, but the evening was somewhat soured when Featherstone’s Connor Wynne was sent off in the 66th minute for a punch towards Goole’s Jeylan Hodgson.

However, Wynne took objection to something that happened in the tackle, with the ex-Hull FC winger gesticulating towards the stands that Hodgson had bitten his finger.

The Rovers medical team had to sew a part of Wynne’s finger back together, with a family member of Wynne producing a photo of the damage underneath Featherstone’s post on X that revealed the winger had been sent off.

Hodgson was placed on report for his part in the incident, so the Match Review Panel will automatically look at the events that unfolded last night.

Credit: Abbie Haywood, X

The Vikings didn’t exactly disgrace themselves on what turned out to be churned-up pitch at the Millennium Stadium, but two Featherstone tries in the opening six minutes set the tone for the rest of the fixture.

Tom Halliday was sinbinned for the Vikings before Rovers ran in a 28-0 half-time deficit.

Three further Featherstone tries in the second-half inflated the score to 46 in the home side’s favour, but Goole did create history in the 72nd minute when Callum Shaw went over for their first-ever four-pointer in the professional game.