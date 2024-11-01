London Broncos outside back Robbie Storey hunted by two clubs

LONDON BRONCOS outside back Robbie Storey is being hunted by two clubs, League Express can exclusively reveal.

The overhaul at the Broncos has been well documented following the capital club’s relegation from the Super League earlier in October, with only four players currently signed up for 2025.

Sadiq Adebiyi, Marcus Stock, Lewis Bienek and Harry Stevens are the quartet signed up whilst others such as James Meadows, Hakim Miloudi and Josh Rourke have all departed.

One man who also looks destined to leave is Storey, who is being chased by two Championship clubs, League Express understands.

Storey scored four tries in 23 appearances for the Broncos during the club’s maiden year in Super League after spells with Dewsbury Rams, Doncaster and Keighley Cougars, but he began his career in Castleford Tigers’ academy system.

After failing to punch his way through to the first-team, the 25-year-old took up an opportunity in France with AS Carcassonne before moving on to Dewsbury in 2021.

