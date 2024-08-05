London Broncos owner David Hughes ‘hopeful’ over retracting “bizarre” IMG ruling surrounding Super League future

LONDON BRONCOS owner David Hughes has revealed that he is ‘hopeful’ of retracting IMG’s “bizarre” ruling surrounding his club’s Super League future.

The fate of the Broncos has been much discussed after the capital club joined Super League for 2024 basically knowing that they would be relegated at the end of the season under the five grading pillars put in place by IMG to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league.

Finishing in 24th out of 36 professional clubs, London were not even awarded 10 points at the end of last year, meaning the stay in Super League would be a short one.

However, Hughes, who was talking live on Sky Sports yesterday afternoon during London’s impressive 12-10 win over Catalans Dragons, hinted that a decision over the Broncos’ future had still not yet been reached.

“I’m not going to commentate too much on that (whether London will be in Super League), hopefully it might change but that’s up in the air,” Hughes said.

“I just hope we can retract away from the ruling which is bizarre but I don’t want to comment on it too much.

“It was all based on the last three years in the Championship. We have been in Super League 20 out of the 27 years that it has been around so I don’t know who thought the last three years would be the best to get the ratings.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast