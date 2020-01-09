London Broncos reveal their new captain

London Broncos have appointed Will Lovell as the club’s new captain.

The centre has earned the title after a successful pre-season and replaces the outgoing Jay Pitts following his move to Wakefield.

“I started this journey at 16 years of age,” he said.

“I would never have guessed that 10 years later I would be captaining the team.

“It’s an honour and something that will mean a lot to myself and my family. I only hope to do it justice.”

Head coach Danny Ward added: “Will has worked his way up with us through the Broncos academy ranks and it’s a real honour for him to captain the team.

“As well as the highs, he has overcome a lot of adversity over the years and has worked harder than anyone to get himself to where he is now.”