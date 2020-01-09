Tom Johnstone set for Wakefield return on Sunday

Tom Johnstone will make his return to action this Sunday in Wakefield’s pre-season friendly against Hull KR.

The winger has been named in Trinity’s 25-man squad and is in line to play for the first time in almost 10 months since suffering an ACL injury.

Johnstone hasn’t played since suffering the injury against Hull FC in March, but will play some part in Sunday’s clash.

Joe Westerman is in line to make his debut in what is Danny Brough’s Testimonial match.

Wakefield: Ashurst, Atkins, Aydin, Bailey, Brough, Croft, Green, Greensmith, Gwaze, Hampshire, Johnstone, Jowitt, Kershaw, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pitts, Tangata, Tupou, Walker, Westerman, J Wood, K Wood.