London Broncos rocked by season-ending injury ahead of Super League 2024

LONDON BRONCOS have been rocked by a season-ending injury to Bill Leyland ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

Leyland has been confirmed to have suffered an ACL injury following the Broncos’ pre-season friendly against Castleford Tigers last weekend.

Director of Rugby and Performance, Mike Eccles, said: “We are devastated to say Bill Leyland is out for the season.

“We are working through that now with the powers that be around the tackle at Castleford. We are just devastated for Bill, I think we all knew internally at the club that he was going to set the competition alight this year.

“It’s important that we get around him as a club, all the boys, all the staff. We’ll give him the best treatment possible, like we do here. The best surgery possible.

“He’s done his ACL and we just have to move on with it and do our best for him.”

