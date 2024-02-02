Hull FC’s new signing could miss start of Super League season after suffering broken thumb

HULL FC signing Liam Tindall could be out for an indefinite period of time after breaking his thumb in training last week.

That’s according to Black and Whites head coach Tony Smith who explained the issue after naming his 22-man squad for Scott Taylor’s Testimonial game against the Wigan Warriors this weekend.

Taylor hung up his boots at the end of the 2023 Super League season following 15 years in the sport, but the prop forward will return for one game only against his former club Wigan.

However, Tindall will not be playing in the Testimonial clash following his injury.

Head coach Tony Smith told hullfc.com: “Liam Tindall broke his thumb in training last week, which means he’s going to be unavailable for us. He’s seeing a consultant on Thursday to assess the severity of the issue.”

Meanwhile, fellow new recruit Morgan Smith will also be absent, but his problem isn’t thought to be serious.

“Morgan Smith also picked up a bit of a knee strain in the friendly against Doncaster – we’re hoping he will be available for us for Round One.”

With FC’s derby clash against Hull KR coming in two weeks’ time, Tony Smith has revealed that there are still spots up for grabs in his first-team.

“It’s our final hit-out ahead of the start of the season so I’m keen to go in strong against a tough Wigan side.

“We’ve got plenty of positives out of the friendlies against both Bradford and Doncaster, but taking on the champions is an important final test for us before the season gets underway.

“Places in the squad for Round One are still up for grabs, so I’m hoping to see players taking the opportunity and battling for the chance to feature in the Derby.”

The full 22-man squad is as follows:

1 – Tex Hoy

3- Carlos Tuimavave

4 – Liam Sutcliffe

5 – Darnell McIntosh

7 – Fa’amanu Brown

8 – Herman Ese’ese

9 – Danny Houghton

10 – Franklin Pele

11 – Jayden Okunbor

12 – Ligi Sao

13 – Brad Fash

14 – Joe Cator

15 – Jordan Lane

16 – Jack Ashworth

17 – Cam Scott

20 – Jack Brown

21 – Will Gardiner

23 – Davy Litten

26 – Lewis Martin

31 – Jack Walker

40 – Jack Charles

– Scott Taylor

