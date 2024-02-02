Hull KR boss Willie Peters addresses links with rival Super League winger

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has addressed links with rival Super League winger Tom Davies.

The Catalans Dragons speedster has been linked with a move to Craven Park for 2025 with 36-year-old Ryan Hall out of contract at the end of the season.

In terms of a potential move for Davies, Peters has explained why a move would only come about during the year – and that it depends on how Hall is progressing in the last year of his deal.

“Well at this stage we need to wait and see what happens with his situation with Catalans. So that’ll be one that we’ll look at mid-year if he’s still available,” Peters said.

“I think Tom’s a very good player but we need to wait and see what happens with Ryan Hall. Hally’s going to have every opportunity to prove himself and if he wants to go again the year after.

“If he’s still doing the same thing, then Hally will be playing the year after so we need to see how that unfolds.

“He wants to play until his 50 – he’s a special human. The way that he approaches the game and how professional he is and how much he knows his body, you can never put a limit on him.”

Hall has spent three seasons at Craven Park after making the move ahead of the 2021 Super League season. In that time, the prolific winger has registered 46 tries in 73 appearances.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.