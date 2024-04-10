Women’s Super League 2024: Featherstone Rovers season preview, player to watch, squad and prediction

Brogan Churm says…

THIS journey isn’t something we have been working on for just the last couple of years, we’ve been on it since all the old legends of the game that were at the club retired.

We dropped right down at that point and we’ve had to rebuild. It has taken us six or seven years to get to this point, so this season is about staying above water, setting a benchmark and then building on that.

It is going to be a tough step up for us and we have had to up everything we do by another three gears – that’s fitness, lifting, aggression. We’ve had to amplify everything we did last year and hopefully that means we’ll be able to put a footprint down in the league.

It’s been a good challenge so far, and it’ll be an even bigger challenge when the games start – we’re looking forward to it.

One to watch

FORMER Wakefield captain SASKIA LEWIS will be hoping 2024 is the year she can really make her mark in Super League.

After being the standout player in a struggling Wakefield side, the halfback made the move to Bradford Bulls ahead of the 2023 season, but it didn’t really work out for her there either, as again the team struggled to keep up with the leading clubs in their league.

But with much more experienced players around her at Featherstone, and being involved in more competitive fixtures, should see her confidence grow and reveal her ability to lead the side around when called upon.

Pundit’s view with Danika Priim

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS are real stalwarts of this competition, having enjoyed so much success in the women’s game before the introduction of the Super League.

That means they know what success feels like and 2023 Coach of the Year Nominee Marie Colley will want to see some silverware return to the club.

As one of the first teams to commit to playing from the club’s main stadium, the first team to show that they are one club, and a lot of strength in depth, Featherstone will be quiet underdogs in 2024.

Facing Sheffield Eagles in the Challenge Cup saw them up against one of their own with club legend Andrea Dobson now looking to create a successful Eagles side.

However, it will be the York Valkyrie that create the toughest test for the Rovers in the pool stages and will give them their biggest hint yet as to what life in Super League will be about.

2024 squad

1 Danielle Waters, 2 Elland Lamb, 3 Francesca Copley, 4 Ella Johnson, 5 Brooke Price, 6 Tally Bryer, 7 Olivia Grace, 8 Shanelle Mannion, 9 Charley Blackburn, 10 Brogan Churm, 11 Hannah Watt, 13 Chloe Billington, 14 Kacey Davies, 15 Chloe Smith, 16 Gabrielle Harrison, 17 Kirsty Duffield, 18 Alyssa Courtney, 19 Ashlea Prescott, 20 Brogan Kennedy, 21 Gabrielle Cochrane-Kaney, 22 Natalie Carr, 23 Ellie Wainhouse, 24 Rachel Eastwood, 25 Saskia Lewis, 26 Katie Evans, 28 Shavon Craven, 29 Kaya-Jo Laing, 30 Maddison Rainey, 31 Emillie Holmes.

Rugby League World predicts: 6th

