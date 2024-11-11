John Bateman saga takes fresh twist as player representative body gets involved

THE saga surrounding the future of John Bateman has taken a fresh twist after it has been revealed that the Rugby League Players’ Association (RLPA) has got involved.

The future of Bateman has been well documented in recent weeks and months, with Wests Tigers allowing the second-rower to spend the latter half of the 2024 season on loan at Super League side Warrington Wolves.

Though the England international has always maintained that he would return to Wests to honour his contract – with two years left – the Tigers’ hierarchy has been open to letting Bateman go.

The Manly Sea Eagles have recently been linked with a move for the 31-year-old and now the RLPA has been called in to settle the recent dispute between Bateman and the Tigers.

CODE Sports has reported that Wests had asked the 31-year-old to return to training on December 21st, but Bateman had requested to return on December 28th.

December 28th, however, is during the Tigers’ Christmas break, which would leave Bateman absent from training until January – something which Wests are clearly rankled by.

Bateman had previously revealed his commitment to his Wests contract after he was asked about rumours of him being edged out, telling NRL.com: “Honestly, it’s news to me when it comes out.

I’ve not spoke to anyone over there regarding the team and stuff like that; I’ve got two years left at Wests Tigers and I’m going back there.”

“I’ve not even spoken to Wests Tigers since I left, to be fair. They just sent me a message saying [when] I’m due in.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast