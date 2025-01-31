Marc Sneyd sends out hilarious photo in response to Salford Red Devils speculation

IT’S fair to say it’s been a tumultuous off-season for Salford Red Devils fans.

The club revealed itself to be in financial difficulty towards the back end of last year, asking for an advance of £500,000 from their central distribution funding after delays to both council grants and the sale of the Salford Community Stadium.

That figure was given by the RFL, but the governing body later insisted that the Red Devils begin a ‘firesale’ to raise enough money to the tune of £800,000 amidst a £1.2 million sustainability cap.

The likes of Marc Sneyd, Jack Ormondroyd, Tim Lafai and Nene Macdonald were all linked with rival Super League clubs, but no sales were forthcoming with a potential takeover looming.

With Salford’s squad numbers still showing all of their stars, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for Red Devils supporters.

And it’s fair to say that the bond between the players and all those associated with the club is still well and truly alive as Sneyd’s hilarious post on Instagram has suggested.

Sneyd was captured sat in the stands at the Salford Community Stadium on his own with his thumb up and the caption: “@salfordreddevilsrlfc squad photo 2025 👍👍”

With a whole host of players being linked with moves away, Sneyd has landed a true masterstroke, with a number of Salford stars commenting under said photo.