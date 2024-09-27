Outcome of Hull KR’s second appeal of Elliot Minchella ban revealed

FOLLOWING the decision of an independent Operational Rules Tribunal to uphold a Grade C charge, and ensuing two-match suspension, for Head Contact by Elliot Minchella in Hull KR’s Betfred Super League Round 26 fixture at Leigh Leopards, Hull KR exercised their right of appeal.

A new independent Operational Rules Appeals Tribunal was convened on Friday September 27 – and upheld the decision of the ORT, meaning the Grade C charge, and ensuing suspension, stand.

Elliot Minchella served the first match of his suspension in Hull KR’s Round 27 fixture against Leeds Rhinos, and therefore remains unavailable for their Semi Final next Friday (October 4).

