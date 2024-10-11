Salford Red Devils halfback Cade Cust makes move to Super League rival

HULL FC have announced the signing of Cade Cust from Salford Red Devils for the 2025 Super League season.

The Australian half-back is the club’s eighth recruit ahead of the new campaign, signing a two-year deal to keep him at the MKM Stadium until the end of the 2026 season.

The 26-year old former Manly Sea Eagles and Wigan Warriors player, who has made over 50 Super League appearances since arriving in the UK in 2022, adds some strong depth and utility value to Hull’s spine options with the ability to deputise at hooker when required.

The New South Wales native began his career down under, representing Scone Thoroughbreds as a junior before linking up with Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles – Manly’s feeder club.

Making his senior debut in 2019, Cust went on to make 27 appearances for the northern Sydney based side, as well as running out for the Indigenous All-Stars side, before heading to Betfred Super League ahead of the 2022 season.

In heading to Hull, Cust will link up with John Cartwright once again, who held the role of assistant coach at the Sea Eagles during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

In his debut season with the Warriors, Cust was a regular feature throughout the year, winning the Challenge Cup Final against Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Further success followed in 2023, with Cust involved in the Warriors Grand Final and League Leaders Shield double-winning season, before a move to the Salford Community Stadium ahead of 2024.

Cust heads to East Yorkshire alongside Red Devils teammate Amir Bourouh, as well as fellow new recruits John Asista, Jordan Abdull, Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes, Jordan Rapana, and Aidan Sezer.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Cust said: “The opportunity to play under Carty (John Cartwright) was a no-brainer for me – when he gave me a call I jumped at it. Now I can’t wait to get started and meet everyone involved within the club.

“I feel like I have a few doubters, so getting a chance to prove people wrong is when I thrive and I look forward to setting a tone in pre-season and then into the games ahead.

“I really cannot wait for the two years ahead and playing a part in helping get the club back on track.”

Hull FC’s Director of Rugby, Richie Myler, said: “Cade will offer us some really impressive depth across some of our key positions in the spine – he’s at a perfect age where he’s got some good experience under his belt in some excellent setups on both sides of the world, but still got prime years ahead of him which we hope to get out of him here in West Hull.

“Utility players are invaluable in modern Rugby League, and alongside his enthusiasm and determination, we’re excited to see what Cade can add to us on the field in 2025 as I still think he’s got a lot more positive development to come in his game.”

