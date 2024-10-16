Two clubs reportedly eye up Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet

TWO NRL clubs are reportedly ‘monitoring’ Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet following his incredible exploits at the helm of the Super League side.

Peet guided Wigan to another Grand Final success over the weekend, making it a remarkable seven trophies in three seasons for the former Warriors’ academy boss.

That success hasn’t gone unnoticed, with The Mole at the Wide World of Sports claiming that two NRL clubs are keeping track of Peet, though the Australian publication has not named the two clubs in question.

If any NRL side is aiming to lure Peet to the other side of the world, however, they would need to pay a hefty amount of compensation given that Wigan locked him to a seven-year contract earlier this year.

Peet also has repeatedly spoken of his desire to fulfil his Wigan contract, rebuffing any potential talk of a move to the NRL.

