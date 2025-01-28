London Broncos to start 2025 Championship season with just 12 contracted players

LONDON BRONCOS will start the 2025 Championship season with just 12 contracted players, head coach Mike Eccles has revealed.

The past year has been tumultuous for the capital club after a stunning promotion-winning campaign in 2023 yielded just three wins in a Super League season in 2024.

Before a ball had even been kicked last season, the Broncos were effectively told by way of the IMG grading system that they would not be competing in Super League in 2025.

Since then, owner David Hughes has left the club which has, of course, affected the Broncos financially, whilst a whole host of players such as Oli and Bill Leyland, Josh Rourke and Lee Kershaw have all been snapped up by first-tier clubs.

Now Eccles has revealed just how difficult it has been to get to the ‘start line’.

“We’re incredibly proud just to get to the start line really,” Eccles said.

“We’ve put a team out there, we’ve got 12 contracted players in the squad and then we’ve got the boys from Wigan (Kian McDermott and Lukas Mason) that we’ve just announced.

“We’ve also got the trialists to look forward to. There will be at least five of those who will make the 17 and we’ll get a closer look at them.”

Eccles has explained the recruitment drive for his London side for 2025.

“We’ve gone back to our roots in terms of our shirts because that’s who we are. In terms of player pool, we haven’t got any players so what do we do? We scour the local area and get the best talent.

“I’m really proud of us doing that. That’s who we are and how clubs should operate. I’m excited for those boys.”