Salford Red Devils halfback Marc Sneyd labelled “the best halfback” in Super League

SALFORD RED DEVILS halfback Marc Sneyd has been labelled “the best halfback” in Super League by teammate Kai Morgan.

A product of amateur club, Siddal, Morgan progressed through the youth ranks at Leeds Rhinos and featured in their 2022 Academy Grand Final success over St Helens.

The 20-year-old made the move to Salford for 2024 and spent time on loan at Halifax Panthers, before signing a new one-year deal with the Red Devils for 2025.

Morgan, who is behind Sneyd in the pecking order in the halves, played at hooker in Salford’s remarkable 42-10 thumping of St Helens in a pre-season friendly at the weekend.

The 20-year-old impressed, scoring two tries and being a constant thorn in Saints’ side throughout the afternoon.

And, when sked about his development goals ahead of the new season, Morgan hailed both Sneyd and hooker Joe Mellor: “I think just be patient. I’ve got the best halfback in the game to work under, so it’s nice having Sneydy around.

“Even if I end up at nine again, I’ve got Joe Mellor who absolutely killed it last year. So I’ve got to try and be a bit more like him too.”

Though playing for the Salford Reserves during the 2024 season, also, Morgan will be hoping to knock on the door of Paul Rowley’s first-team squad in 2025.