London sign Grand Final winner for 2020

London Broncos have completed the signing of former Leeds Rhinos forward Josh Walters.

Walters, who famously scored the winning try for the Rhinos in the 2015 Grand Final, arrives at the club from Championship Grand Finalists Featherstone.

The 24-year-old made over 60 appearances for the Rhinos and becomes Danny Ward’s latest signing for 2020.

“I am really thankful to have had the opportunity to represent Featherstone Rovers this season. I am massively proud of what we achieved as a group and grateful that’s it’s landed me the opportunity to sign for the London Broncos.”

“Now I am very much looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season and having a big 2020 and beyond and hopefully getting the club back to where it belongs in Super League.”