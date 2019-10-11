Toulouse name players signed up for next season – with one notable omission

Toulouse Olympique have named the first batch of players committed to the club for next season.

Fullback Mark Kheirallah will be joined by the likes of Johnathon Ford, Junior Vaivai and Con Mika at the French club next season.

Will Barthau, Stan Robin, Ilias Bergal, Clement Boyer, Jordan Dezaria, Joe Bretherton and James Bell have also been retained and will link up with new signing Harrison Hansen.

Among the players not mentioned by the club is back-rower Rhys Curran, who has been linked with a move away from the club.

Toulouse finished the season second but were knocked out of the play-offs at the semi-final stage by Featherstone.