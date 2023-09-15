Leeds Rhinos star Nene MacDonald named in international squad to play in PNG next weekend

LEEDS RHINOS star Nene MacDonald has been named in Papua New Guinea’s international squad to play the Australian Prime Minister’s XIII next weekend.

It will be ex-St Helens boss’ Justin Holbrook’s first ever game in charge of the Kumuls when the two meet at Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby, on Saturday, September 23 with MacDonald expected to play.

However, it has added further fuel to the fire that the centre could be making his way out of Headingley at the end of the season, with Leeds head coach Rohan Smith refusing to be drawn on the issue in his press conference yesterday.

Smith said: “There has been no update on Nene, that is an ongoing process at the moment. He is still unavailable,” Smith said.

“I had exchanged a few text messages a few weeks ago, that was the last time I had communication with him.

“It’s been left to Gary and Nene’s management to sort out where that goes. I’m not going to speculate about anything, there hasn’t been an update on the last four or five days since I was last asked that question.

“We will be looking forward to a resolution which will be the best for Nene and his young family and the club.”

PNG squad:

Treigh Stewart – Dragons

Robert Derby – Cowboys

Rodrick Tai – Hunters

Zac Laybutt – Cowboys

Nene Macdonald – Leeds

Gary James – Enga Mioks

Kyle Laybutt – Townsville

Epel Kapinias – Hunters

Judah Rimbu – Hunters

Valentine Richard – Hunters

Nixon Putt – Capras

Jerimiah Simbiken – Dolphins

Cruise Ten – Souths Logan

Morea Morea – Hunters

Junior Rop – Hunters

Tommy Moide – Hunters

Seal Kalo – Hunters

Benji Kot – Hunters