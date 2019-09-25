London snap up Widnes fullback

London Broncos have confirmed the signing of Widnes fullback Olly Ashall-Bott on a two-year contract.

The 21-year-old, who came through the Vikings academy, impressed in his 15 appearances for the club.

He is the second Widnes player to move to the capital, following Dan Norman to the club.

We spoke to Ashall-Bott who said: “I am very excited to be signing for London and would like to thank Danny Ward for giving me the chance to continue playing full-time rugby league.

“I cannot wait to get started and meet the boys and staff plus be a part of something that from the outside has looked very special.

“I have to say a huge thankyou to everyone involved with Widnes Vikings for everything they have done for me as I would not be where I am today without them.”

Head coach Danny Ward added: “Olly burst onto the scene in Super League with Widnes and is an exciting player to watch. I have worked with him previously with England Youth and have kept an eye on him ever since.

“He is a lively fullback with a decent bit of gas, we are excited about what he’ll bring to the Broncos next season.”