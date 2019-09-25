James Cunningham cleared of using racist language

London Broncos’ James Cunningham has been cleared of using racist language.

Cunningham was charged for the “Use of unacceptable language’ following their victory over Hull Kingston Rovers earlier this month.

The case went to a tribunal, but it was deemed there was not enough evidence to prove the hooker guilty.

Cunningham took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to respond to the not guilty charge saying: “There is no place for racism in our great game and if you think you hear something then you must report it.

“In the heat of battle things can be misheard. It’s been a tough couple of weeks but I wish Mose (Masoe) and Robbie (Mulhern) all the best for the future. Hopefully we can put this behind us.”