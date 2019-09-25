One change apiece for St Helens and Wigan

Both St Helens and Wigan have made just one change to their 19-man squads for Friday’s play-off battle.

Aaron Smith replaces Matty Costello for Saints, while Ollie Partington returns from suspension to replace Dan Sarginson.

The winner of Friday’s game will advance to the Grand Final.

Saints: Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Coote.

Warriors: Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Farrell, Flower, French, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O’Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Smithies, Williams.