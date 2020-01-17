Luke Gale set for Leeds return

Luke Gale will feature for Leeds in the club’s pre-season friendly with Wigan.

The game, which is Liam Farrell’s Testimonial, will see both teams field strong squads ahead of the Super League launch.

Gale missed Rob Burrow’s Testimonial but has been included in the contest for Sunday.

Wigan Warriors’ new marquee men George Burgess and Jackson Hastings are both in line to make their debut too while fellow new signings Mitch Clark and Jake Bibby are included.

Wigan squad: Zak Hardaker, Liam Marshall, Chris Hankinson, Joe Burgess, Bevan French, Tommy Leuluai, Tony Clubb, Sam Powell, George Burgess, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Sean O’Loughlin, Ben Flower, Joe Greenwood, Morgan Smithies, Oliver Partington, Joe Bullock, Liam Byrne, Dom Manfredi, Mitch Clark, Jake Bibby, Jack Wells, Jackson Hastings.