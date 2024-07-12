Wigan Warriors hit with derby blow, Matt Peet names surprise hooker and St Helens playmaker dropped

BEVAN FRENCH is absent for Wigan Warriors for their derby clash against St Helens tonight, having tore his hamstring.

As such, French will be out for eight weeks as reported by Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Wigan head coach Matt Peet named Luke Thompson at hooker, but he will not be playing there.

“Liam Farrell will play hooker coming out of our end, Luke Thompson won’t be in there and Jack Farrimond will drop in there.”

Meanwhile, St Helens head coach Paul Wellens has dropped Lewis Dodd.

“Lewis is a wonderful player and a player I care about. There are just areas of his games that he needs to improve on,” Wellens said.

“He isn’t out of the team because he is leaving at the end of the season, if he fixes those areas he will be a premier halfback in any competition.”

