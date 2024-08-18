Player ratings as Huddersfield Giants overcome a disappointing Castleford Tigers

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS overcame Castleford Tigers 20-12 in the last game of this year’s Magic Weekend.

It was the Giants that had the first chance of the game after Tex Hoy was trapped behind the line with Jake Bibby hunting Tui Lolohea’s grubber.

And in the next set Luke Robinson’s men had the first points of the evening, Sam Halsall finishing superbly in just the fourth minute. Jake Connor converted superbly from the touchline to make it 6-0.

Craig Lingard’s side were being bullied on the edges, though, and after Huddersfield were awarded a penalty for an infringement, Leroy Cudjoe scythed through soft defence before sending over Sam Hewitt. Connor converted for a 12-0 lead after 14 minutes.

A relieving penalty after Miller was hit high helped the Tigers with Lolohea being sinbinned following the hit, but they still offered absolutely nothing going forward as Huddersfield led 12-0 at the break.

HALF-TIME: HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 12-0 CASTLEFORD TIGERS

Despite an early foray into the Huddersfield half immediately following the resumption, Castleford were conceding far too many yards to the likes of Marsters and Connor.

And, as per usual, it was a Tigers mistake that led to Huddersfield’s third try.

A towering Olly Russell bomb was dropped by Jason Qareqare into the arms of Lolohea, who couldn’t miss Marsters standing on the wing with a well-timed pass. Connor kept up his extraordinary touchline conversion record to make it 18-0.

If there was ever a nightmare two minutes in a game of rugby league, then it was that endured by Huddersfield’s Fenton Rogers.

After knocking on from the kick-off, the prop split Sylvester Namo’s head in two.

Despite no mitigating factors, Rogers was given just a yellow card before El-Zakhem was adjudged to have lost possession over the line.

The Tigers looked lost with ball in hand but they finally had some points as the hour approached, a wonderful looping pass from Hoy found Qareqare in the corner. Milnes converted to reduce the deficit to 12 at 18-6.

It was all the Tigers now and an incredible piece of skill from Liam Horne saw them back to within six points.

A run around with Milnes gave the PNG international the space to chip over the top of the Giants’ defence for an onrushing Qareqare to fly in for his second. Milnes’ conversion made it 18-12 with ten minutes to go.

But, Connor made sure of the victory with a late penalty.

Huddersfield Giants

1 Jake Connor – 9

5 Jake Bibby – 7

3 Esan Marsters – 9

4 Kevin Naiqama – 7

24 Sam Halsall – 6

6 Tui Lolohea – 7

23 Olly Russell – 7

8 Chris Hill – 7

9 Adam Milner – 6

33 Andre Savelio – 6

16 Harry Rushton – 6

12 Sam Hewitt – 7

21 Leroy Cudjoe (C) – 8

Substitutes

15 Matty English – 7

18 Seb Ikahihifo – 6

25 Fenton Rogers – 3

27 Kieran Rush – 4

Tries: Halsall (4), Hewitt (12), Marsters (48)

Goals: Connor 4/4

Sinbin: Lolohea (23) – high tackle, Rogers (51) – high tackle

Castleford Tigers

34 Tex Hoy – 7

23 Jason Qareqare – 7

35 Corey Hall – 5

28 Will Tate – 5

5 Innes Senior – 5

16 Rowan Milnes – 4

7 Jacob Miller – 4

20 Muizz Mustapha – 4

14 Liam Horne – 8

32 Daniel Hindmarsh – 4

12 Alex Mellor – 6

11 Elie El-Zakhem – 5

13 Joe Westerman (C) – 6

Substitutes

8 Liam Watts – 6

21 Sylvester Namo – 5

25 Brad Martin – 4

29 George Hill – 5

Tries: Qareqare (59, 68)

Goals: Milnes 2/2

