The three Super League clubs that missed out on Hull FC-bound John Asiata

WELL, it was a transfer that not many people saw coming as Hull FC announced the signing of Leigh Leopards captain John Asiata at the end of last week.

Asiata has signed a three-year deal with the Black and Whites on a marquee contract as Hull look to rebuild their squad and club under new director of rugby Richie Myler.

The ability to capture the 31-year-old must not be understated with both Super League rivals and NRL clubs hunting the former Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys hero.

In fact, League Express can exclusively reveal that the Leigh Leopards, Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants had all tried their utmost to get Asiata to sign a deal at their respective clubs.

Of course, the Leopards would have fancied their chances given Asiata’s affiliation with the Lancashire club, joining Adrian Lam on his Championship crusade in 2022 and lifting the Challenge Cup with the Leopards in 2023.

Huddersfield appear determined to find a replacement for Luke Yates, who has been linked with a move to Leigh and Warrington Wolves with the May 1 deadline having been and gone.

Salford, meanwhile, is a curious one though the Red Devils’ current number 13, Oliver Partington, has also been linked with moves to Super League rivals Warrington and Catalans Dragons.

As it is, Hull have got their man in a major coup for the Black and Whites in what is Myler’s first big signing of his tenure.

