Magic Weekend returns to Newcastle in 2020

The Magic Weekend will return to Newcastle’s St James’ Park in 2020.

As revealed by TotalRL last week, the event will return after a one-year hiatus after relocating to Anfield for the 2019 season.

In a further boost to supporters, the event will take place on Bank Holiday Weekend, something Super League fans have been crying out for over a number of years.

The Championship’s equivalent competition, Summer Bash, has previously taken place on that weekend in the calendar.

Super League CEO Robert Elstone said: “Super League had a great time at Anfield.

“In particular, it will be an experience that will live long in the memories of our players.

“However, we have now spoken at length to our fans and listened to what they have had to say.

“In addition, we have had the opportunity to take advantage of some fierce competition for the event from competing venues.

“As a result of both, we are delighted to announce that the Dacia Magic Weekend 2020 will return to Newcastle and St James’ Park.”